Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 10,676 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Total by 1,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Total by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 159,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

