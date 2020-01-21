Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $63.42 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,179 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,177,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.39. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

