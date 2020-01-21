Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 143 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,860,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,548.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 111,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $277.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $193.53 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HII shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.80.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.