Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Square by 13,789.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 67.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 271.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Square by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 550,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,921,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Square by 174.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 52,927 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.12, a PEG ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

