Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1,183.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $296.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $185.08 and a one year high of $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.27.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.