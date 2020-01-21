Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

