Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

