Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $136.66 and a 52-week high of $165.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

