Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 152,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 456.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

