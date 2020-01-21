Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after buying an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,486,000 after buying an additional 561,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after buying an additional 747,608 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,585,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

