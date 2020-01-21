Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,518 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

KXI stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.