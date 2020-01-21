Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

Shares of BR opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

