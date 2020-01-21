Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 499 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $173.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

