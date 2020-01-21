Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 5,416.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 232,170 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

