RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RingCentral by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,062,000 after buying an additional 157,358 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RNG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -470.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.11.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $2,479,533.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $37,990,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.