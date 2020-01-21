Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $195.58 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.32 and a 200 day moving average of $194.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

