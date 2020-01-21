Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.94.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $172.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.