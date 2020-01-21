Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 41,837 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,196 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,599,000 after purchasing an additional 664,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Halliburton by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,872,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,591,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

