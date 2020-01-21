Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 9,203 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 287,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 183.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,212,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,090,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

