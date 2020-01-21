Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

