Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Lessened by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

