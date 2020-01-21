Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,393 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $3,533,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.