Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,102 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Synopsys by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

SNPS stock opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $151.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.44.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

