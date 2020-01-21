Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Verisign were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Verisign during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 172.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 177.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $214.00 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.51 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.84.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

