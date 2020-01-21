Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 11,671 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Hess were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

