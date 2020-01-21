Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Makes New Investment in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,713 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,275.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2,308.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,423,000 after acquiring an additional 875,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 12 month low of $79.77 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

