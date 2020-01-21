Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 7,780 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,447 shares in the last quarter.

SIG opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

