Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,792 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $303.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

