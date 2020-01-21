Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,154 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.