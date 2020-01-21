Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 3,043 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,581,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 697,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,172,000 after buying an additional 372,778 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,956,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 289,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after buying an additional 265,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,827 shares of company stock worth $366,598. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

