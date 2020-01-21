Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,436 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 59,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

