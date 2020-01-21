Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 270,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,237,000 after buying an additional 1,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 373.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,165,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after buying an additional 11,965,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

