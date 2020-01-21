First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of FSLR opened at $53.52 on Friday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,338.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $456,432.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

