Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) PT Raised to

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forty Seven from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

Shares of FTSV stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Forty Seven has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $908,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,087,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,527,389.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forty Seven by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forty Seven by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.