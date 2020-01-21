Zacks Investment Research Lowers General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $10.79 on Friday. General Finance has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $329.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. Research analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Finance during the first quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in General Finance by 106.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Finance by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

