Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $1,650.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,451.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,373.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,257.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,480.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

