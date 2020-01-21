Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.11.

GTLS stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

