Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.11.

GTLS stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 7,780 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 7,780 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Harley-Davidson Inc Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Harley-Davidson Inc Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 3,043 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 3,043 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 21,930 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 21,930 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report