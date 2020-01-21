Zacks Investment Research Raises Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $223.25

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price hoisted by Zacks Investment Research to $223.25 in a research note published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.42.

HELE stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $196.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

