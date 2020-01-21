Zacks Investment Research Raises Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $223.25

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price hoisted by Zacks Investment Research to $223.25 in a research note published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.42.
HELE stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $196.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
