IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $743.00

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 743 ($9.77) and last traded at GBX 741 ($9.75), with a volume of 218239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 689 ($9.06).

IGR has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 694.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 630.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

IG Design Group Company Profile (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

