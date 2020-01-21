HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Given New Price Target at Roth Capital

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from to in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEXO. Pi Financial lowered shares of HEXO to a sell rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of HEXO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.52.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $1.62 on Friday. HEXO has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

