Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,113,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

