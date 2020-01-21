Wells Fargo & Co Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $320.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.10.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $275.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $194.61 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,893,000 after acquiring an additional 213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after buying an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

