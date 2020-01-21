Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Title from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

ITIC stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.61. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $134.04 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.94 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the third quarter worth about $458,000. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

