ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ICF have outperformed the industry over the past three months, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the first three quarters of 2019. The company's government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. It is banking on opportunities emerging from the bipartisan budget agreement. Global presence and diversity of markets ensures diversified and consistent revenue growth. Acquisitions help ICF to expand offerings and provide scale in particular geographies. However, investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions have increased the company's operating costs and expenses. Also, ICF International remains embroiled with various legal matters and proceedings.”

Get ICF International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICFI. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti upped their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.57.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. ICF International has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICF International by 101.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ICF International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.