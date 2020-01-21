Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KALV. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

