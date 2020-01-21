Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.
NASDAQ IONS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.92.
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
