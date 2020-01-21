Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

