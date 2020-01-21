Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBCP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $506.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,719,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,967 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

