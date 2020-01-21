$927.62 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to report sales of $927.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $968.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $907.00 million. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $955.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,314,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,043,000 after buying an additional 377,330 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 84,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

