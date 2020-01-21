$603.16 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post sales of $603.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.00 million and the highest is $613.20 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $740.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,767,000 after purchasing an additional 490,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,500,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,156,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,172,000 after purchasing an additional 339,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 491,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 264,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 263,704 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -136.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

