Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to post sales of $389.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.10 million and the lowest is $377.80 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $353.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,559.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 67.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $247,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 26.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

